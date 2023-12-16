Victory Day: Let there be political stability

Neither could we take our political culture to such a level where the parliament is indeed the centre of politics and where all political problems can be solved through discussions.

Among a lot of bad news this year, one piece of good news was the annulment of controversial Digital Security Act. But the act titled ‘Cyber Security Act’ that has been implemented instead will also cause harassment for the public.

However, whereas the accused used to be arrested as soon as a case would be filed under the previous act, most of the sections in the new law are bailable. But all the cases filed under the act that has been abolished, should be withdrawn.

It must be accepted that the Victory Day this year has appeared before us with a whole new reality. After all, the whole of the current year had been tumultuous centering the election.

The public had expected that the political leadership would come to an understanding and the 12th national parliamentary election would be held with the participation of all.