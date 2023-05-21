Whose responsibility is it to break the syndicate?

When the prices of daily commodities are soaring uncontrollably, we aren’t hearing any statements from the ministers about what will be done. Different ministers give different statements, which confuses the public even further.

State minister for industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder has said in a workshop recently, “I’ve seen people crying in the kitchen market. The market situation is such that they dodn’t have enough money in their pockets. And syndicates are the sole reason for this.”

Talks of syndicate have been going around for quite a long time, but none have bee actually caught.

The state minister said, “There’s syndicates among ministers as well.” The people would’ve been benefitted as well as the tumultuous condition in the market would’ve ended, if he had just disclosed the names of those ministers in the syndicate.