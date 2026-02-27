Change of central bank governor: Reshuffle process not well managed

The sudden change in the position of the governor of Bangladesh Bank, the country’s central bank, has sparked fresh discussion and debate over the financial sector. The appointment of Ahsan H Mansur has been cancelled and Md Mostaqur Rahman appointed governor for four years.

Questions have arisen as to whether the manner and process by which Ahsan H Mansur was removed were consistent with institutional decorum. His removal was not merely a personal matter, it was an institutional one.

Ahsan H Mansur’s contract was due to run until August 2028. The remaining tenure was cancelled through a government notification. On the same day, prior to the publication of that notification, he had said at a press conference, “It would take me two seconds to resign.”