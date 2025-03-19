Editorial
Meeting with CA: Influence free police force expected in independent country
The meeting held last Monday between Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus and police officials should not be considered a routine one. From media reports, it appears that both parties came well-prepared and engaged in open discussions.
The Chief Adviser’s remark that a country cannot be built by neglecting or sidelining the police is of great significance. He elaborated that the police represent law and order and in every aspect of state affairs, prioritising these two elements is indispensable. Without law and order, it would be impossible to achieve the fundamental components of a modern state, including democracy and human rights.
Among the demands raised by the police, the issue of professional benefits for its members was also highlighted. Similar to other professions, there exists a significant disparity in facilities between the upper and lower ranks within the police force. Additionally, attention must be given to fundamental and humanitarian concerns. For instance, any location where a female officer is posted must have a daycare centre. Residential and transportation facilities for all police must also be ensured. It is expected that the government will take the necessary measures in this regard.
In his speech, the Chief Adviser urged police officers to perform their duties with courage, leaving behind past failures. Their professional competence and qualifications must be demonstrated not only in elections but in all aspects of their responsibilities. We believe that the senior officials bear greater responsibility in this regard than those at the field level. Many of those who are now vocal critics of the previous autocratic government had once operated under the dictates of the ruling authority. The police force must break free from this culture of following the whims of those in power.
It is expected that police officers, entrusted with upholding the law, will remain respectful of legal principles in all circumstances, regardless of adversity. Members of the police force are also employees of the republic and must operate within the framework of the law. Those officers who are now raising their voices against past irregularities must also remain vigilant about the present situation. When incidents of breaking law occur in different places, yet police remain passive observers, the general public is left without any means of redress.
Police officials have put forward a demand for the establishment of an independent police commission, which we consider to be of utmost importance. The Chief Advisor has made several remarks aimed at boosting the morale of the police force, highlighting their significance in a modern state and society. He has also issued a cautionary note that without maintaining law and order, no grand vision can be translated into reality.
There is no known precedent of any head of government engaging in such an open discussion with the police. It is now up to the police to decide whether they will adhere to old practices or reform themselves in line with a new approach. The fact that, even after the departure of an autocratic government, the country’s law and order situation has not normalised and that joint forces are still required to handle major crises, does not reflect the capability of the police force.
It is hoped that police officers will remain fully aware of their professional responsibilities while upholding their dignity and honour. In an independent nation, a police force free from political influence is not only desirable but essential.