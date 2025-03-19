Meeting with CA: Influence free police force expected in independent country

The meeting held last Monday between Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus and police officials should not be considered a routine one. From media reports, it appears that both parties came well-prepared and engaged in open discussions.

The Chief Adviser’s remark that a country cannot be built by neglecting or sidelining the police is of great significance. He elaborated that the police represent law and order and in every aspect of state affairs, prioritising these two elements is indispensable. Without law and order, it would be impossible to achieve the fundamental components of a modern state, including democracy and human rights.

Among the demands raised by the police, the issue of professional benefits for its members was also highlighted. Similar to other professions, there exists a significant disparity in facilities between the upper and lower ranks within the police force. Additionally, attention must be given to fundamental and humanitarian concerns. For instance, any location where a female officer is posted must have a daycare centre. Residential and transportation facilities for all police must also be ensured. It is expected that the government will take the necessary measures in this regard.