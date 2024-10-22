Up chairmen on the run: Public must not be denied of services

After the shift in power on 5 August, cases have also been filed against many union parishad (UP) chairmen alongside other local public representatives. Because of that, they are not only absent from their works but also have been absconding to escape arrest.

The UP chairmen are directly involved with the disbursement of old-age-allowance, widow-allowance, disabled-allowance and maternity-allowance. While, important tasks like providing succession certificate, character certificate, birth and death registration are also carried out from the union parishad. Additionally, they have a significant role in local development activities as well.

Citing the local government ministry, Prothom Alo reported that 1,416 UP chairmen have been absent from their offices since 5 August, which accounts for one-third of the total union parishads across the country. Most of these chairmen face murder cases and fear of arrest. Some of them avoid going to the office fearing attack.