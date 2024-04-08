Editorial
Kuki-Chin arms attack: Regional realities must be taken into consideration
Armed attacks, abduction and looting arms by the armed Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) has spread panic among the residents at Ruma and Thanchi upazilas of Bandarban in the last couple of days. The incidents have created a threat to state security as well.
This armed group unleashed all sorts of violence in Bandarban. Many members of the army were killed by this armed group. They have generated funds by training Islamic militants in the deep forests of Bandarban.
That training was shut down during operations of the law enforcing agencies and simultaneously a peace process started with the armed group. The recent terrorist attacks were carried out amid discussions between KNF and the peace building committee led by Bandarban Zilla Parishad chairman Kya Shew Hla.
KNF has mainly displayed no-confidence towards the peace initiative through these terrorist activities. Or they may try to show their strength through these. Some think a faction of KNF may have carried out these acts due to leadership conflict over the peace process.
Questions arise as to whether the steps taken by the government was adequate to tackle the terrorist activities of KNF? If adequate steps were taken, how did armed groups carry out so many attacks in so little time? It is known to everyone that special security measures exist in the Hill Tracts compared to any other region of the country and activities of intelligence agencies are also strong there. As the intelligence agencies didn't get any advance information that KNF may carry out such attacks or taking preparation, this can be considered as the failure of the intelligence agencies.
After the latest attack, a joint force comprising army, BGB, RAB, and police has conducted an operation. Meanwhile, the 'main coordinator' of KNF has been arrested by RAB. Visiting Bandarban, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and the army chief have announced tough measures against the terrorists.
A question regarding lack of coordination in the operation against the KNF has been raised. Besides, there is scope to be confused by the statements from various levels of the government. Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has said this armed group has no connection with outsiders. On the other hand, foreign minister Hasan Mahmud has said armed groups of the neighbouring country may instigated this. The statements and counter statements between the government and the opposition are very unfortunate. Political division over national security encourages the terrorist groups.
KNF has carried out attacks at a time when the Arakan Army and other ethnic armed groups have been fighting against the Myanmar security force in Myanmar while the ethnic conflicts in the bordering states in India have escalated. Amid this reality, the strength of KNF should not be assessed with the number of Kuki-Chin communities in Bangladesh. The activities of KNF has to be analysed considering the border situation in Myanmar and India. We think the armed activities of KNF and its attacks should not be taken lightly.
The activities of KNF may have connection with various geopolitical equations and regional situations, especially internal ethnic conflicts and clashes in two neighbouring countries. There may be internal tension in politics of the Hill Tracts. So there is no alternative to take pragmatic steps to fulfil the expectations of the backward section in the Hill Tracts alongside the implementation of the Peace Accord.