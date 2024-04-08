Kuki-Chin arms attack: Regional realities must be taken into consideration

Armed attacks, abduction and looting arms by the armed Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) has spread panic among the residents at Ruma and Thanchi upazilas of Bandarban in the last couple of days. The incidents have created a threat to state security as well.

This armed group unleashed all sorts of violence in Bandarban. Many members of the army were killed by this armed group. They have generated funds by training Islamic militants in the deep forests of Bandarban.

That training was shut down during operations of the law enforcing agencies and simultaneously a peace process started with the armed group. The recent terrorist attacks were carried out amid discussions between KNF and the peace building committee led by Bandarban Zilla Parishad chairman Kya Shew Hla.