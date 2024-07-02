Corruption in education: Listen to the MPs at least

When there’s a whole fiasco going on in the country centering the corruption of current and former officials of government’s revenue and police department, several members of the parliament (MP)s raised the issue of corruption in the education sector on the day of the budget for 2024-25 fiscal being passed in the parliament.

When local and foreign research organisations or the media present data and facts about corruption, policy makers of the government don’t want to consider this at all. But, the opposition and independent members of parliament have criticised the corruption in education sector right at the national parliament this time. The independent MPs are part of the ruling party.

With mention of the extensive corruption in education sector, independent MP from Natore-1 Abul Kalam claimed that none of the teachers are receiving pension without bribing first. Nothing comes for free. He also demanded suitable employment for the graduates and prost-graduate youths.