May his teachings be our guide

Down the ages, Almighty Allah (SWT) has sent prophets down to this world to guide people along the correct path. The prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (SM) is the most outstanding among them all. He was the last prophet and messenger. He brought the message of peace and welfare not just for the people of Arabia, but for the people of entire world. The prophet's eventful and active life was devoted to the welfare of humanity. He was just, honest, and a great man of integrity. He spent all his time for the emancipation and welfare of humankind.

Prophet Muhammad (SM)'s teachings were of brotherhood and love. He not only taught people the great qualities of life, but followed these lessons in detail in this own life. He was an ideal social reformer. In a time where newborn daughters were buried alive, he promoted women's education and women's rights. One of his salient characteristics was mercy towards his enemies.

If we could adopt the prophet's teachings of honesty, cordiality, humility and good behaviour in our personal, family and social lives, there would be no unrest and violence in the world. So we must seriously learn and practice the ideals of the prophet. We must consolidate the ties of peace and harmony in society.