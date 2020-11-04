May good journalism flourish

The challenges faced by independent and responsible journalism since the inception of Prothom Alo on 4 November 1998, remain today. In fact, further challenges have been added, most notably the black law called the Digital Security Act. But Prothom Alo is adamant to adhere to the principles of honest, objective and responsible journalism, overcoming all obstacles. It will always remain so. Prothom Alo will move forward with the spirit of democracy, rule of law, social equality and justice, and secularism.

Prothom Alo, for the sake of good governance, informs the public about corruption, abuse of power, terrorism, militancy and negative political activities as well as all good initiatives and activities at the individual and community level. We support good initiatives by the administration and government and criticise misdeeds. It also encourages creative, enterprising people to go further. We have continued in our efforts to build a tolerant, rational and scientific society. Prothom Alo has received the support and cooperation of readers from all walks of life as it has taken a non-partisan position from the beginning.

Bangladesh's economy has been steadily advancing. The standard of living of the people has improved. The rate of education has increased. Improvements in the health sector have increased life expectancy. Infant and maternal mortality rates have decreased. Prothom Alo has been playing the role of a collaborator in this progress of Bangladesh. Prothom Alo will continue to play its role as a media outlet in overcoming the deep wounds caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the national economy.