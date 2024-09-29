Chief adviser's UN mission: New dimension in diplomatic-economic success

Muhammad Yunus' visit to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly will be a milestone for Bangladesh in both diplomatic and economic terms. Following the student-led uprising in July-August and the formation of an interim government under Yunus' leadership, Bangladesh has become a focal point for discussions on reform and democratic transition.

During his visit, he met with key global leaders, including the UN secretary general and the president of the United States, as well as heads of government from 12 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Africa. They expressed their unwavering support for Bangladesh's caretaker government, signaling positive acknowledgment of Bangladesh on the world stage.