Editorial
Chief adviser's UN mission: New dimension in diplomatic-economic success
Muhammad Yunus' visit to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly will be a milestone for Bangladesh in both diplomatic and economic terms. Following the student-led uprising in July-August and the formation of an interim government under Yunus' leadership, Bangladesh has become a focal point for discussions on reform and democratic transition.
During his visit, he met with key global leaders, including the UN secretary general and the president of the United States, as well as heads of government from 12 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Africa. They expressed their unwavering support for Bangladesh's caretaker government, signaling positive acknowledgment of Bangladesh on the world stage.
Yunus arrived in New York on 23 September to participate in the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. The following day, he held a warm bilateral meeting with US president Joe Biden at the UN headquarters. Such meetings between the US president and a top Bangladeshi leader during the General Assembly are rare. Breaking from tradition, Biden expressed full support for the interim government and offered assistance for Bangladesh's reforms. Similar support was reiterated during Yunus meeting with US secretary of state Antony Blinken regarding reforms and fair elections.
The positive developments in diplomatic relations with the US and the European Union, which had previously faced tensions under Sheikh Hasina's government, were evident in these fruitful meetings. UN secretary general António Guterres and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed their full support for Muhammad Yunus in separate meetings.
In a meeting between Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and Bangladesh’s foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain, there was optimism about advancing relations between Dhaka and Delhi.
In discussions with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, Yunus called for a new chapter in bilateral relations, which China expressed interest in strengthening. In a meeting between Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and Bangladesh’s foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain, there was optimism about advancing relations between Dhaka and Delhi. Meetings with leaders from Pakistan, the Maldives, and Nepal marked significant progress in fostering cooperation within the South Asian region.
Bangladesh's human rights situation had deteriorated under prolonged authoritarian rule, with incidents of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings becoming routine. In this context, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, and various human rights organizations are expected to play a role in improving the human rights situation and addressing the Rohingya crisis. A meeting between Yunus and the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim AA Khan, may open new avenues for justice regarding the atrocities that occurred during the July-August protests.
The commitment of economic assistance during Yunus visit is also considered a significant advancement. The president of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, promised $3.5 billion in loan support for Bangladesh, which includes $2 billion in new loans. Positive discussions have also taken place regarding a new $3 billion loan from the IMF.
In his speech at the UN General Assembly, Muhammad Yunus expressed a desire to build a just and inclusive new Bangladesh through sustainable reforms, democracy, good governance, and prosperity. He stated that Bangladesh seeks global support for its democratic transition. The aspirations for a democratic and inclusive Bangladesh, which emerged from the recent student-led uprising and sacrifices, were reflected in the chief adviser's address. Overall, Yunus mission at the UN added a new dimension to Bangladesh's diplomatic and economic achievements.