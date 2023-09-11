NID registration: Sidelining the EC is wrong

Section 15 of the bill introduced in Parliament (National Identity Registration Bill 2023) stipulates that the registration of voters will be done with information from the Ministry of Home Affairs. However, according to the Election Commission (EC) Act, the EC is entirely independent when it comes to registering voters.

Article 119 of the Constitution states that the EC is vested with the responsibility to delimit the constituencies for the parliamentary elections and prepare the voter list. The National Identity Registration Act of 2010 also empowered the EC with respect to National Identity Card Services.

Section 30 of the bill introduced in the parliament states that with the repeal of the previous law, all information related to the NID registration and NID stored and collected by the EC will be handed over to the registrar operating under home ministry.