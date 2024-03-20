Suicide of Abantika: Why authorities take no action even after complaints

The suicide of Jagannath University (JnU) student Fairuz Sadaf Abantika is shocking and it vividly exposes the insecurity of female students in our higher educational institutions. She was a 13th batch student of the university’s law department.

In the note posted by Fairuz Sadaf before committing suicide, she blamed her classmate Amman Siddiqui and assistant proctor Deen Islam. Her comment was, 'It's not suicide, it's a murder; technically murder.' It is not difficult to understand what kind of horrendous situation may prompt a student to commit suicide.