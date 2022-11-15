Credit-based agricultural development policy should be altered

Economic development, changes in production and market systems and advancement of technology have brought about major changes in the agricultural structure of Bangladesh in recent years. But the agricultural sector is yet to come out of the old development trend.

The issue of credit disbursement is the only consideration in the policies followed by banks and financial institutions for the development of agriculture and farmers. The constraints that the farmers face in cases of training, insurance coverage, storage and marketing of produce are completely overlooked here.

In disbursing large loans, some other issues become more crucial than the extent of experience and capacity of the farmers in farm management. This imprudent lending turns a thorn in the flesh of the agricultural entrepreneurs who have succeeded in their own efforts.

According to Prothom Alo reports, Siddiqur Rahman, Abdul Jalil Mondal, Zahidul Islam and Habibur Rahman - these four farmers of Ishwardi in Pabna were successful in their own efforts and received national medals for their contribution to agriculture.