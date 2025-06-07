Eid journey woes: Utmost caution can reduce accidents

Due to the extended public holiday, travel during the Eid-ul-Fitr was relatively smoother and safer. With the government extending the holidays for Eid-ul-Azha as well, it was expected that the Eid journey this time would also be hassle-free. However, reports published in Prothom Alo in the two days prior to Eid about the road, rail, and waterways paint a concerning picture.

There are different challenges in different modes of transport. On the roads, vehicle breakdowns caused severe traffic congestion, while reckless driving led to accidents. Train delays caused troubles for passengers and overcrowded launches during the monsoon season, significantly increased the risk of disaster.

There are separate authorities for each mode of transportation- roads, trains, and launches. The law enforcement agencies are also in place. Yet, travellers continue to suffer during Eid journeys. Vehicles being stuck in traffic for hours are leading to children and elderly people falling sick.