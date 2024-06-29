Grabbing minority’s lands: Bring the perpetrators to book

Unleashing violence against religious minorities raising allegations of hurting the religious sentiments of majority is not unusual in this country. In these cases, the vested quarters use the social media or resort to other tactics sometimes. However, the main objective is to grab the lands and houses of the minority community.

Research organisations Centre for Alternatives (CA) and Bangladesh Peace Observatory (BPO) in a report published on last Wednesday stated that as much as 70 per cent of the violence against religious minorities in the country is indeed about lands.

And this violence is carried out through destructive actions on the minority’s properties or on their places of worship. The two organisations have come up with this data after analysing the form of different violence against minorities from 2013 to 2022.