Padma Bridge opens up road to progress

Padma Bridge is not just a mega development project. It is a symbol of political resolution, courage and capability. Uncertainty arose when the World Bank scrapped financing the project bringing corruption allegations in 2012. The World Bank’s decision created much debate in the political arena as well. The then communications minister Abul Hossain had to leave the cabinet. In this context, prime minister Sheikh Hasina announced, “We will build the bridge with our own financing if the foreigners do not finance it”. She remained steadfast despite many experts terming her announcement as unreal and she inaugurated the construction work on 12 December 2015.

It is a matter of joy and pride for the 170 million people of the country that that bridge is being inaugurated today. On this auspicious moment, we congratulate prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her government. At the same time, we congratulate all the local and foreign engineers, officials and workers involved with the construction work of Padma Bridge project.