Press freedom: What does this slide in index indicate?

According to the RSF report, Bangladesh has slid down 10 notches and ranked 162nd out of 180 countries in the latest World Press Freedom Index. The country was positioned at 152 in the index last year. Like the Human Rights index, Bangladesh has been gradually declining in the press freedom index too. We consider the lowest position among South Asian countries as shameful for us. Digital Security Act (DSA) is one of the main reasons of this gradual slide. In Bangladesh, there are many other laws to snatch press freedom. For example, the Special Powers Act, 1974, Official Secrets Act, ICT Act and Section 99 of the Penal Code. Several journalists faced harassment and served in jail under those acts. But the Digital Security Act, 2018 has turned into a nightmare for journalists.