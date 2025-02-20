Editorial
Clashes at KUET: Immediately restore of a academic environment
The syndicate of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) decided on Wednesday to prohibit all forms of political activities on campus. Any student found to be involved in political activities will face permanent expulsion and revocation of their student status. Additionally, teachers, officials and staff members cannot participate in any kind of political activities. The university has also announced the suspension of all academic activities until 28 February. A committee has been formed to investigate the series of clashes and chases that erupted on Tuesday between leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal and the anti-discrimination student movement over demands to ban politics.
The key question is whether the decision made by the syndicate would be able to restore the academic environment at KUET. On Tuesday, centering to a very small incident involving distribution of leaflets escalated into a violent conflict, leaving over a hundred individuals injured. While most of those affected were students, there were also reports of outside involvement. The individuals currently active on campus claim to be a part of the anti-discrimination movement. If that is indeed the case, why has such internal conflict arose among them? Any disagreements regarding principles and ideologies should be resolved through democratic means. There is no place for violence, clashes or forcefulness in an academic institution.
Following the clash between the leaders and members of the anti-discrimination student movement and Chhatra Dal on Tuesday at the Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) campus, students have put forward a five point demand, including the resignation of the VC. Chhatra Dal has alleged that members of the Islami Chhatra Shibir obstructed a peaceful leaflet distribution programme, thereby provoking an unwanted situation.
It is the responsibility of the university administration to restore normalcy on campus without delay. However, the students must also cooperate. The authorities have already accepted nearly all of their demands. But how justified is the demand for action against students as per their list, as well as the resignation of the vice chancellor, pro-vice chancellor and Director of students welfare? The students must place their trust in the inquiry committee and the university administration.
While classes and examinations have been suspended until 28 February for security reasons, it is imperative that this suspension is not extended unnecessarily. Complaints have been lodged by both the general students and the Chhatra Dal. However, the university administration cannot operate solely based on conflicting claims. It must adhere to its legal framework and institutional regulations.
It was expected that following the ousting of the Awami League government through the student and public uprising on 5 August last year, there would be a qualitative shift in both national and student politics. However, the incident at KUET serves as clear evidence that such a transformation has not taken place. This issue is not confined solely to the campus, the influence of external politics is also evident. The Khulna branch of the BNP has accused Islami Chhatrashibir of obstructing Chatradal’s programme. However, they have not provided any explanation as to why an armed individual from Jubodal entered into the campus and became involved in the clash. Under no circumstances should external political influence be allowed to enter into the university campus.
We firmly believe that the forcefulness and control exercised in the name of student politics, both in recent years and during the rule of the autocratic government, can no longer be tolerated. It is expected that students will engage in healthy and democratic political practices. They should negotiate with the administration regarding their concerns but oppression should not be encouraged. The restoration of healthy and normal academic environment should be ensured without delay.