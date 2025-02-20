Clashes at KUET: Immediately restore of a academic environment

The syndicate of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) decided on Wednesday to prohibit all forms of political activities on campus. Any student found to be involved in political activities will face permanent expulsion and revocation of their student status. Additionally, teachers, officials and staff members cannot participate in any kind of political activities. The university has also announced the suspension of all academic activities until 28 February. A committee has been formed to investigate the series of clashes and chases that erupted on Tuesday between leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal and the anti-discrimination student movement over demands to ban politics.

The key question is whether the decision made by the syndicate would be able to restore the academic environment at KUET. On Tuesday, centering to a very small incident involving distribution of leaflets escalated into a violent conflict, leaving over a hundred individuals injured. While most of those affected were students, there were also reports of outside involvement. The individuals currently active on campus claim to be a part of the anti-discrimination movement. If that is indeed the case, why has such internal conflict arose among them? Any disagreements regarding principles and ideologies should be resolved through democratic means. There is no place for violence, clashes or forcefulness in an academic institution.