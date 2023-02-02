Fall in corruption index: Will the government wake up?

Bangladesh's position in the corruption index is hovering at the same place. It advances one rank in one year, then slips one step in the other. Sometimes this decline is greater than the previous progress. If we count from 2019, we have moved from 14th place to 12th place.

According to the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index of the Berlin-based global organisation Transparency International (TI), Bangladesh ranks 12th among 180 countries in the list of corrupt countries. Bangladesh ranked 13th the previous year. In the list of the least corrupt countries, Bangladesh's position has dropped one step to 147th out of 180 countries, from 146th last year. Bangladesh ranks 12th in the 2020 index of corrupt countries which is 2 spots up from its previous 14th position.