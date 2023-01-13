Restore order and comfort to public transport

Earlier, on 22 September last year four transport companies started e-ticketing on a trial basis. This advanced system of fare collection was first put in place when buses of 30 companies of the Mirpur zone came under e-ticketing on 13 November last year.

Problems crop up when any new system is put in place and e-ticketing was no exception. Initially many passengers wanted to pay in the old manner, unwilling to take e-tickets.

In some places the POS machine was out of order and there were also complaints of being overcharged. But overall, the passengers welcomed e-ticketing. Speaking to Prothom Alo, a passenger said, many buses didn't have a ticketing system at all in the past and the supervisors would collect fare as they pleased. This is no longer possible with e-ticketing.

The method of fare collection so far had been a harassment for the passengers. Arguments and clashes often broke out between the passengers and the bus staff over the fare. In this city of traffic jams, it is essential that order be brought to the public transport system.