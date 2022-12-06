Production and supply both have to be increased

According to the survey of World Food Organisation, 37 per cent of the people's income going down and 88 per cent of the people's expenses going up are indeed signs of food insecurity.

Before everything else, people need food to survive. It is not difficult to guess how terrifying the situation can be if people's income decreases down alongside the price hike of food items.

World Food Programme (WFP) published a report titled 'Bangladesh: Food Security and Vulnerability Monitoring' on 22 November.

It was stated that 37 per cent of people’s income has decreased in September.

Reasons behind the income reduction are that some have lost their jobs, some are not finding work every day, and some have lost their income for the price of goods going up and for getting less aid than before.