Bangabandhu Expressway: Halt the trail of death

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway is solid evidence of the country’s development in road communication. This 55 km road stretches from Dhaka’s Jatrabari to Faridpur’s Bhanga and is the first ever expressway of the country.

The highway, linked to the Padma Bridgem has brought about major changes in communication for the people of southern region. What’s depressing is that the trail of death on this expressway does not seem to stop. News of dreadful road accidents on the expressway is recurrently making headlines in media.

On 24 June, an ambulance caught fire from a tyre bursting, killing eight people including the driver. Earlier on 19 March, when a bus lost control and fell off of the expressway breaking through the railing, 19 people were killed.

Within one year of the expressway being opened, there have been 260 accidents and 94 deaths on the highway. Such a huge number of deaths on a single highway that too within just a year is highly concerning.