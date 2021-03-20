Recover Chaktai canal from encroachment

There has been a lot of discussions on the issue of waterlogging in Khatunganj, the top trading hub of the country. Several agencies and organisations have taken initiatives, but the deteriorating situation there is evidence that nothing has worked. A study, conducted by the Planning Commission’s National Resilience Programme and the United Nations Development Programme with the help of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry, shows heavy rainfall and waterlogging has caused financial losses worth Tk 25.15 billion (Tk 2,515 crore) in Khatunganj and neighbouring Asadganj and Korbaniganj over a decade. Five thousand businesses and traders related to it have faced direct financial losses.

Five factors have been considered in assessing the financial losses. These include waterlogging, infrastructure and property damage, additional investment in infrastructure, loss in working hours in transport service and labour sector and additional operational cost caused by traffic jams. Traders said waterlogging causes a increasing damages every year. Water enters shops and damaging goods. Many warehouses have been abandoned. Traders have to sell goods at lower prices.