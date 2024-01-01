Welcome 2024: A year of multiple challenges

Welcome 2024! Today is the New Year of the Gregorian calendar. We have witnessed many events in 2023. Last year, our girls won the Asia Cup in cricket. Our girls also performed well in football. Our rickshaw art has been recognised as a world heritage.

But we must admit that international events affected people’s life in Bangladesh. Besides, the economy faced new risks due to shortage of foreign currency reserves and the dollar crisis. Last year, inflation and rise in essentials prices made the life of people with low income to middle class unbearable. Many people were compelled to take loans to make ends meet.

Like the peace-loving people of world, we were also stunned seeing the Israeli brutality in Gaza. When we are welcoming the New Year, at that time Israel continues to kill people, mostly women and children, in Gaza indiscriminately ignoring global opinion. Fuel shortage and import dependency created pressure on the economy of Bangladesh because of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, and it persisted last year. And, the lesson from this is that we must try our best to explore and extract our offshore and onshore gas resources.