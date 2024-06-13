Hill cutting in Sylhet: How many more deaths before authorities wake up?

Though Sylhet is way more prone to heavy rains and floods than other parts of the country, the authorities do not seem to be aware at all. The recent incident of three people of the same family dying in a landslide in the city is extremely saddening.

Prothom Alo reports that narrow drains are created on the hillocks during monsoon, with support from influential people. The purpose is to induce the soil, softened from incessant rain to slither down the drains and accumulate at the base of the hillock.

Three members of a family died while a soil from one such hillock came crushing down onto them at Majortila Chamelibag area in the city early on 10 June.

Prothom Alo correspondent during an on-the-spot visit to 11 hillocks in Borogul, Karipara, Hawladar Para, Brahmanshashan, Duski, Dolia and Majortilla areas of the city found out that drains have been dug in five of those hillocks.