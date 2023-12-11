Opposition party programmes: All sides must display tolerance

The allegations of repression and oppression that BNP has brought against the government are not untrue. It is an extreme violation of human rights to pick up a son because the father is not present, or to pick up the father if the son is not present to be arrested. We vehemently protest against such actions by the law enforcement agencies. We also say that BNP must be more realistic in the programmes of its movement.

They must discard programmes which have no apparent public support or come up with alternative programmes. Most importantly, if there is any sabotage related to their programmes, the liability falls on their shoulders. It must be kept in mind that when buses and trucks are set on fire, it is not only the common people that suffer, the economy is harmed too. The government will not topple in this manner.

Meanwhile, the government must nor smell conspiracies in the opposition's programmes, and instead ensure an effective rule of law. It must move away from the suicidal path of shrinking democracy. If the opposition is not allowed to carry out its programmes normally, politics will take an abnormal turn. They must keep in mind that silencing the opposition and subjecting them to oppression and repression, amounts to moving away from the rule of law and the democratic path. Is that what the government wants?

It was important for the political parties to come to an understanding or consensus before the election. Then we could have had a free and fair election with the inclusion of all. Unfortunately, that did not happen.