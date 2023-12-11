Opposition party programmes: All sides must display tolerance

Tensions and apprehension brewed in the political arena over the human chain programmes of BNP and like-minded parties, held to commemorate International Human Rights Day. Ruling party leaders had said that BNP was hatching a conspiracy in the name of its human chain programme.
Certain over-zealous police officers went as far as threatening that they would pick up BNP leaders and activists from the human chain programme, if there were any specific charges against them. Where leaders and activists are being picked up from their homes without any cases against them even, such statements are nothing short of intimidation.
The human chain programme of the opposition eventually took place peacefully all over the country including Dhaka on 10 December, with a few stray incidents here and there. There was huge deployment of the law enforcement in every area, but no clashes or violence took place. That is a matter of relief.
After 28 October, this was the first time that BNP on 10 December opening carried out a programme on the streets. Prothom Alo's headlines read, 'BNP to hold gathering after 43 days'.
Everyone in a democratic country has the right to peaceful congregation. Even hartals and blockades have become a part of our political culture. However, it is the parliament that ought to be the centre of politics in a democratic system.
With BNP holding a human chain programme on 10 December, many had hoped that they had given up hartals and blockades. But that did not happen, just as the government too has not halted its mass arrests of the opposition. BNP has announced a 36 hour blockade again from Tuesday morning.
Without going into the debate of what the election will be like, it must be said that even after the election, there is no guarantee that the political uncertainties will clear up. Many political questions will remain unresolved.
The allegations of repression and oppression that BNP has brought against the government are not untrue. It is an extreme violation of human rights to pick up a son because the father is not present, or to pick up the father if the son is not present to be arrested. We vehemently protest against such actions by the law enforcement agencies. We also say that BNP must be more realistic in the programmes of its movement.
They must discard programmes which have no apparent public support or come up with alternative programmes. Most importantly, if there is any sabotage related to their programmes, the liability falls on their shoulders. It must be kept in mind that when buses and trucks are set on fire, it is not only the common people that suffer, the economy is harmed too. The government will not topple in this manner.
Meanwhile, the government must nor smell conspiracies in the opposition's programmes, and instead ensure an effective rule of law. It must move away from the suicidal path of shrinking democracy. If the opposition is not allowed to carry out its programmes normally, politics will take an abnormal turn. They must keep in mind that silencing the opposition and subjecting them to oppression and repression, amounts to moving away from the rule of law and the democratic path. Is that what the government wants?
It was important for the political parties to come to an understanding or consensus before the election. Then we could have had a free and fair election with the inclusion of all. Unfortunately, that did not happen.
Now the election is to be held on 7 January without BNP and its like-minded parties. Without going into the debate of what the election will be like, it must be said that even after the election, there is no guarantee that the political uncertainties will clear up. Many political questions will remain unresolved.
Even it is for the sake of country's economic development, growth and the fate of the people, the political leadership must reach a consensus today or tomorrow. We hope the ruling and opposition political leadership displays tolerance and democratic behaviour. If not, they will have to answer to the generations to come.