Combing operating: No criminal should get away

One crucial point must be emphasised. The success of the operation cannot be measured solely by the number of criminals been caught. Those who remain at large must also be tracked down. No area should be left unchecked, intensifying operations in some locations while relaxing in others. If coordinated operations are conducted nationwide, criminals will inevitably be brought to justice.

In the past, such operations have failed due to political interference. On several occasions, individuals arrested as criminals were later found to be affiliated with the ruling party, leading to their release through the exertion of influence. However, as the current government is entirely apolitical, it should have no vested interest in protecting any particular group. Every case must be investigated impartially and thoroughly to ensure that no innocent person is subjected to harassment, while no actual offender escapes justice.

Improving law and order is essential to ensuring the safety to citizens and their property, as well as keeping the economy running smoothly.

Without progress in law and order, it will also be challenging to fulfill the interim government’s commitment to holding elections, as promised to the public. In addition to the Ministry of Home Affair’s Adviser, we have seen another Adviser express concern ovr the security situation.

It is hoped that all relevant ministers will step forward from their respective positions to address these issues. At the very least, senior officials of DMP should not limit their role to issuing directives but should also conduct on-site inspections to oversee the operations directly.