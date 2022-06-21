Scope to bring back laundered money: Stop capital flight

In Bangladesh, the state has been providing special benefits to the owners of black money since 1976. There has been little response in decades. Analysts believe that the country has entered a new height of whitewashing black money with the opportunity to bring back the money laundered by paying only 7 per cent tax in this year's proposed budget. Many feel through this opportunity the launderers are being rewarded legitimacy. Some have strongly criticised this opportunity as unconstitutional and unlawful.

When there is so much questioning, criticism and doubt within the government about the benefits of recovering laundered money, what is the rationale of the opportunity? The main crisis is that the revenue in the budget cannot be increased because of the effort to protect the interests of various groups. That is the reason behind taking such measures. To increase the revenue and expenditure deficit in the budget, practical steps have to be taken to increase the revenue. The authority must come out of the impossible hope of getting the laundered money back. Instead, they must focus on stopping the capital flight.