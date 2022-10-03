We demand speedy investigation and trial of attack on temples, mandaps

According to Ain o Salish Kendra, there were 3,679 attacks on Hindus in 8 years and 9 months from 2013 to last September. Among them, there are 1559 incidents of vandalism and arson on Hindu houses. During this time 442 business establishments of Hindus were attacked, vandalised and set on fire.
There are 1678 incidents of vandalism and arson in idols, puja mandap and temples. When asked the general secretary of the Hindu Buddha Christian Oikka Parishad said that no attack or violence has been tried so far.
After each attack, the government promised swift investigation, trial and punishment of the perpetrators. But the reality is different. It is not that only the attacks that took place in the last one year have remained untried. The incident of attack, looting and arson on 12 Buddhist monasteries and about 30 residences in Ramu Upazila of Cox's Bazar on 29 September, 2012 was also not prosecuted.
A similar attack took place in Nasirnagar in Brahmanbaria in 2016. In both cases Facebook posts in the name of two youths from the Hindu community were shown as the reason of agitation, but later it was proved that they had not posted those status.
It is clear that attacks on minority houses or temples are premeditated. There is a deep mystery behind the violence that took place in different parts of the country over the incident of putting the Holy Quran in a puja mandap in Cumilla during Durga Puja last year.
Many of the minority communities of Cumilla questioned, why would a vagabond named Iqbal Hossain commit this crime? Behind it are influential people who have used him to protect their own political interests. It is the government's responsibility to find out what actually happened there and who was behind it.
In Ramu, the public prosecutor said in an interview to Prothom Alo that the trial is being delayed because people from the Buddhist community do not come to testify. But neither he nor the local administration is opening up about why they are not coming to testify and whether they are afraid or not.
In order to stop attacks on minorities, we have to break out of this culture of impunity. All cases should be investigated and prosecuted quickly and the criminals should be punished.
Along with this, concerned persons should be extremely careful to ensure that this year's Durga Puja Festival is held in a peaceful environment.