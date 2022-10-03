We demand speedy investigation and trial of attack on temples, mandaps

It is unwarranted that none of the attacks on mandaps, temples and homes of minority communities in various parts of the country during Durga Puja last year have been brought to justice. Previous attacks did not receive justice and fresh attacks on homes and temples of minority communities have added to the concern.

According to Prothom Alo, 54 cases were registered in connection with the attacks in Cumilla, Noakhali and Chandpur. Among them, charge-sheets of 24 out of 32 cases in Noakhali, 6 out of 12 cases in Cumilla and 6 out of 10 cases in Chandpur have been filed.

The remaining 18 cases are under investigation. On the other hand, there have been 30 incidents of vandalism and attacks on houses, temples and businesses of the Hindu community in the last 9 months.