Can an educational institution run this way?

Who is the decision maker at Eden Mohilla College – the college administration or Bangladesh Chhatra League? This needs to be settled. In several audio clips which went viral on social media, Tamanna Jasmin Riva, Eden Mohilla College unit president of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), was heard saying there is none above the (BCL) president of Eden College. Earlier, she threatened several resident students of 4th year that she would drive them out from the dormitory, saying, “If I don’t allot a seat, which of your fathers will give you a seat? Will madams of the hall administration give it? Do madams have the power?”

A Prothom Alo report on Thursday on, ‘Chhatra League all in all at Eden, authority keeps eyes shut: Two students tortured mentally’ reveals the oppression of the BCL leader on campus. General students remain in fear of her. She called two students to room 202 of Razia Begum dormitory and used abusive language and threatened them.