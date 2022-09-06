Data Protection Act: Take views of stakeholders into consideration

Speaking to data experts, law teachers and business establishments, Prothom Alo has determined two broad areas of concern. Firstly, in countries where democracy is not strong, the protected data can be used to suppress differing opinions and views. Secondly, strict data protection regulations in the country may harm business and also increase costs.

The question of experts is who will be in control of the data that will be kept at the data centre? If the authorities have access to the protected data, the large IT companies will have to flout client confidentiality and so may not want to provide services in Bangladesh. The business community in Bangladesh feels that such a law will have a negative impact on business and Bangladesh will fall back in global business. According to a report of Research and Policy Integration for Development, if there are restrictions to the flow of data, digital services export from Bangladesh may drop by 29 to 44 per cent.

IT experts feel that data, that is of state importance and that is sensitive, should be protected within the country. But it is clear from the statement of the ICT state minister that there is a glaring lack of competence in this area. He said, if it takes two to three years for a cloud or data centre infrastructure and capacity to be built up in Bangladesh, that time will be given. This seems like putting the cart before the horse. The concern is not just about creating infrastructure or a data centre, but also about having a skilled workforce for the purpose. And in the regard, the question of security cannot be overlooked.