Is BSMMU a family employment centre?

Whenever someone becomes the vice-chancellor of a university, the merit and brilliance of their family members appear and they get jobs easily. Earlier, many news reports of vice-chancellors’ nepotism have been published.

One of the vice-chancellors even changed the university recruitment policy to give his relative a job. Several vice-chancellors have fled campus at the dead of night in the face of student movements. Some vice-chancellors even had to face anti-corruption commission (ACC) cases.

On 23 May, Prothom Alo published a report about jobs being guaranteed at BSMMU if a relative of the vice-chancellor.

The report contained allegations of recruiting relatives by defying the rules, giving jobs in exchange of money, irregularities in airplane fares and not depositing the rent from shops and canteens in the university fund during incumbent vice-chancellor Sharfuddin Ahmed’s tenure.