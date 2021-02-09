Take stringent measures to curb motorcycle accidents

Use of motorcycles has increased recently as a means of transportation. Passengers not only in Dhaka city but also in remote areas are using motorcycles to commute.

This definitely has its positive impact on the national economy. But the flip side is also costly, portrayed by the number of road accidents in the country. Motorcycles are involved more than other vehicles in road accidents.

The Road Safety Foundation recently published a report on the number of road accidents in the country in January based on reports from seven national dailies, five online news portals and television channels. According to the report, a total of 168 people died in 159 road accidents across the country in the first month of the year. 89 motorcycle accidents killed 103 people in the same month of the last year. So, the number of motorcycle accidents increased by 78 per cent while deaths by 63 per cent.