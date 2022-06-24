Outcry at the relief camps: Take all efforts to deliver relief

Although the flood waters have started receding in Sylhet and Sunamganj areas, the suffering of the people has not eased. Many of those who took shelter in the relief camps were unable to return home due to the floods. Media reports show relief camps are facing severe food shortage.

According to Prothom Alo correspondents who have visited the flood-hit areas, relief supplies have reached the city and the surrounding areas. But very few supplies have reached the remote areas. This has caused scarcity of food in the relief camps in remote areas. Even outside the relief camps, millions of people are starving to death.