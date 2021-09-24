Those responsible should be brought under law

On 12 April, Prothom Alo published a report of irregularities in the recruitment process for more than 2,500 posts under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Although the people concerned at the time denied the allegation, the health ministry cancelled the recruitment process five months later, proving that the Prothom Alo's report was correct.

During the pandemic, the DGHS took initiative to fill the shortage of technical manpower in government hospitals. The report of Prothom Alo further mentioned that a member of the recruitment board was also offered bribes and a promotion to help candidates pass the viva voce. The proposal was made by a deputy secretary of another ministry.