Treatment of the injured: Why the ongoing neglect?
The interim government formed after the July uprising is about to complete 100 days in office. One of its key priorities was to provide support to the families of those who lost their lives and to help those who were injured.
But, even after all this time, a full list of the dead and injured has still not been made public. This raises serious concerns about the progress of the aid and rehabilitation efforts.
A Prothom Alo report published on 7 September stated that according to the Ministry of Health, more than 18,000 people have received treatment for injuries sustained during the uprising. Another report mention 875 deaths. The anti-discrimination student movement leaders argue that the actual number is much higher.
The July Shaheed Smriti Foundation has been formed to provide medical assistance to the families of those killed and injured in the student uprising. In addition, the Ministry of Health is responsible for offering healthcare.
It was announced that the government would provide free medical services in public hospitals and cover the costs at private hospitals as well. However, despite regular media reports of negligence in treating the injured, no effective action has been taken by the government.
Patients receiving treatment at the National Orthopedic Hospital (better known as Pangu Hospital) staged protests last Wednesday in response to the government's negligence. When they surrounded the health adviser but received no remedy, they left the hospital and took to the streets, blocking traffic in the area.
The injured had called for advisers to reach them by 10 pm, but none arrived at the appointed time. In the meantime, some representatives from the anti-discrimination student movement visited the hospital to try and persuade the injured, but their efforts were unsuccessful.
Finally, at midnight, four government advisers arrived at the site, expressed regret over the delay, and promised to resolve the issue by Thursday.
However, even then, the injured responded with anger. Some had lost their eyesight, while others had lost their hands or feet. To their dismay, the health adviser visited the fifth floor of the hospital but did not meet with the patients on the other floors.
The demand raised by the injured individuals who took to the streets in front of Pangu Hospital, calling for better treatment and rehabilitation, is just. They claimed that despite going to the residence of the chief adviser, they were unable to meet him.
Policymakers in the interim government promised to address the treatment of the wounded. However, many gaps remain in the execution of these promises. The health adviser, who was assigned to oversee the ministry, has been largely invisible in her role.
She had previously been attacked by physicians during a public event. On Wednesday, he had to abandon her car and leave the hospital in another vehicle to escape protests from the injured victims of the July movement.
Many have still not received the promised financial assistance of Tk 100,000 per person. What is the explanation for this neglect?
We hope that the decision made by the four government advisers regarding the treatment of the injured, as agreed in Thursday's meeting, will be implemented without delay.
The government should promptly publish a complete list of those killed and injured in the July uprising and update the public on the condition of the injured. If necessary, they should arrange for treatment abroad.