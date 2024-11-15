Treatment of the injured: Why the ongoing neglect?

The interim government formed after the July uprising is about to complete 100 days in office. One of its key priorities was to provide support to the families of those who lost their lives and to help those who were injured.

But, even after all this time, a full list of the dead and injured has still not been made public. This raises serious concerns about the progress of the aid and rehabilitation efforts.

A Prothom Alo report published on 7 September stated that according to the Ministry of Health, more than 18,000 people have received treatment for injuries sustained during the uprising. Another report mention 875 deaths. The anti-discrimination student movement leaders argue that the actual number is much higher.