How fruitful will EC’s investigation be

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to take action against 134 officials in connection to the irregularities in Gaibandha-5 by-election.

Apart from the returning officer, the list includes additional deputy commissioner (general) of Gaibandha, an executive magistrate, 126 presiding officers and five sub-inspectors (SI) of police.

But questions have been raised about why the deputy commissioner and police superintendent, respectively the top officials of district administration and police department, were left out.

As per Prothom Alo report, the commission has found evidence of irregularities in 125 out of 145 poling centres of Gaibandha-5 by-election.

Though they could identify more than a hundred people including the presiding officers assigned to these centers, they were unable to find out which candidate did they work for.