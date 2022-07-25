No more destruction of reserved forests for construction

It’s the responsibility of ministry of environment, forest and climate change to recover reserved forestland that has been occupied by a person or an organisation. But we have observed with concern that the said ministry has been allotting reserved forests one after another to different organisations. On 7 June this year, they allotted 20 acres of reserved forest in Ramu upazila of Cox’s Bazar for the construction of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) technical centre. That too after ignoring the objection of the forest department.

From articles published on newspapers, we see that the youth and sports ministry appealed to the ministry of land for the allocation of land to construct its technical centre. The land ministry forwarded that appeal to the ministry of environment, forest and climate change. They then instructed the forest department to conduct a field investigation and give their opinion. In response, the forest ministry said that it won’t be right to allot land from the proposed site. As construction of a technical centre could endanger the wild animals, destroy the bio-diversity of that area as well as cause immense damage to the environment.