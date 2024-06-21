Sexual harassment online: Concerted efforts needed to protect children

Children need a healthy and positive environment that keeps them away from all the immoralities, evil and pain. This is important for their mental growth. Earlier, children would fall victim to abuse directly at the hands of other children or adults close to them. These days, they are becoming victims of various abuse and harassment on the internet as well.

The picture of children being abused online that came up in a discussion organised by Centre for Women and Children Studies (CWCS) on 12 June is indeed alarming. More than 2.4 million (2,491,368) reports related to child sexual abuse was sent from Bangladesh to US-based nonprofit organisation National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) last year. When it comes to numbers, Bangladesh is leading among all the countries of the world from where reports of child sexual abuse have been sent.