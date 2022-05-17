Unfortunate that police allegedly file cases to collect money

People were supposed to be assured of help upon going to a police station or seeking their assistance. But how much of that happens, remains a question. These days facing police harassment even if a person is not involved with any criminal activities has become a common story in this country. In many cases this are done just to realise some money from the victims. Such allegations have been brought against six policemen of three police stations in Mirpur, Dhaka. They implicated some people in drugs cases while some in human trafficking cases when they did not get the amount of money they demanded.

According to a Prothom Alo report, five people have brought the allegations against the police officials stationed at Rupnagar, Pallabi and Darus Salam police stations. They said they were implicated as they did not give money the police officials demanded. Three among the reported victims informed the matter to the home ministry and police high officials. There are traders, employees at private firms and drivers of ride sharing motorbikes and passengers. The incidents took place in between August 2021 and March 2022. Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Mirpur Division, however, declined the allegations. They claimed such allegations have been brought against the policemen as they declined to pay toll to them.