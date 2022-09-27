Railway as losing concern: Who benefits from huge spending?

Prothom Alo published a report on the state-owned railways on 24 September, which revealed various irregularities and disorders. The state-owned organisation is crippled due to losses.

While many countries including India have turned railways as the key means of communication, all the previous governments of Bangladesh have been neglecting the railways. For many years it was kept under the ministry of communications rather than as a separate ministry.

Railways was established as a separate ministry after Awami League came to power in 2009. Despite spending almost Tk 920 billion on the development of railways, the people did not get the benefits due to the short-sighted and arbitrary decisions of the authorities. They fail to understand that the purchase of engines and coaches is more important than the construction of new rail lines, bridges and buildings.