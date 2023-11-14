Another death: Let the deadlock of the RMG sector end

Another worker of the readymade garments sector died during their clash with law enforcing agencies while demanding an increase of wage. With this, four workers including a female have died in the space of two weeks.

On last Wednesday the agitated workers had a clash with police at the Jarun area of the Konabari of Gazipur. A worker named Jalal Uddin was injured by a police bullet and later he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. He was supervisor of a RMG factory.

According to Prothom Alo news, the amount of RMG export has increased 24 times but the labour wage has increased just 13 times. The ongoing movement of the workers in the RMG factories is driven by the deprivation of wages. Government announced the minimum wage as Tk 12,500 but the workers rejected the proposal and started movements. The workers demand, the raise of wages which is done after seven years is not enough for the expense of livelihood under the current market conditions. They demanded a minimum wage of Tk 20,000.