Government servant conduct rules: Why provisions that encourage corruption

As per the law, it is mandatory for the government employees to declare movable and immovable assets of their own and family members before joining the service. They are also required to submit the details of the increase and decrease in their wealth to the government through their respective authorities every five years.

This practice is necessary for the sake of integrity and accountability. At first, it was mandatory to submit the wealth details every year but the time was extended to five years later. But the reality is none attach any importance to submitting the details of the increase and decrease in their wealth after joining the job.

Bangladesh slipped two notches in the corruption index of 2023 by Berlin-based Transparency International. Increase in corruption in government sectors is identified by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) as one of the main reasons behind Bangladesh’s slip in the corruption index. The corruption is particularly rampant in public procurement, project signing and project implementation.