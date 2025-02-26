Editorial
Law and order situation: Political parties must act responsibly
It must be acknowledged that the government’s previous measures to curb crime were not adequate. Even the much discussed ‘Operation Devil Hunt’, launched against criminal activities, has failed to convey any positive result in the past weeks.
For a considerable period, Adviser of Home Affairs Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has been asserting that the law and order situation is satisfactory. However, this claim does not align with reality. A Daily Star report, citing police sources, presents a comparative analysis of crime statistics from 2020 to January 2025.
The data reveals that in January 2024, there were 39 incidents of robbery, whereas in January 2025, the number increased to 71. In the same month, incidents of mugging rose from 114 in 2024 to 171 in 2025. The number of murder recorded in January 2024 was 231, which escalated to 294 in January 2025. Additionally, cases of abduction surged from 51 in January 2024 to 105 in January 2025.
It is essential to state that none of the aforementioned data is credible. In a country with a population of 170 million, if crime rates were truly this low, public safety would not be a concern, nor would there be a need for such extensive operations. The primary reason for the low number of reported cases is the public’s lack of trust in the police and judicial system.
Many believe that approaching law enforcement will yield little benefit. Furthermore, individuals attempting to file cases at police stations often face various forms of harassment. Numerous victims have reported that when they tried to lodge complaints about incidents of mugging, the officers on duty refused to register the case, insisting that the incident be recorded as theft instead. This is because police officers receive rewards for fewer registered cases and reprimanded if the numbers are high. Given this system, why would officers willingly subject themselves to reprimand?
The argument that the police remained inactive following the political transition is no longer valid, given that the government has now been in power for six and a half months. Besides the police, several other forces are also engaged in maintaining law and order. Members of the armed forces, vested with judicial authority, are actively involved in law enforcement duties. Despite these measures, why do incidents of murder, robbery, mugging, and violence against women continue to rise?
Since last Monday evening, joint patrol has been initiated by the police, army, BGB and the Navy. Several checkpoints have been set up in various locations across Dhaka city. Earlier on Monday afternoon, during a press conference, the Adviser of Home Affairs stated, "You will notice the situation improving after the evening."
Prior to this, a meeting of the government’s Law and Order Core Committee took place at the Secretariat. It is necessary to clarify whether this search operation will be confined to Dhaka or extended to other parts of the country. If an operation is limited to specific areas, it is unrealistic to expect an overall improvement in law and order.
Maintaining law and order is such a complex task that it cannot solely depend on the goodwill of the Adviser of Home Affairs. All members of the forces engaged in this work must perform their duties with integrity, diligence and competence. Political parties also bear significant responsibility for the deterioration in the law and order situation. There are numerous allegations of extortion and land-grabbing against political leaders and activists. Despite expulsions from the party, the situation has not improved. This has created an opportunity for common criminals to take advantage. In this context, political parties must play a responsible role.
The government has proposed enhancing the capacity of law enforcement agencies to apprehend criminals. These measures are perceived as positive steps. However, if the Adviser of Home Affairs becomes complacent even before the operation begins, the likelihood of improvement of situation diminishes. Conversely, if crime control is approached as a duty, there is a greater chance of positive outcomes.