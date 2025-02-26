Law and order situation: Political parties must act responsibly

It is essential to state that none of the aforementioned data is credible. In a country with a population of 170 million, if crime rates were truly this low, public safety would not be a concern, nor would there be a need for such extensive operations. The primary reason for the low number of reported cases is the public’s lack of trust in the police and judicial system.

Many believe that approaching law enforcement will yield little benefit. Furthermore, individuals attempting to file cases at police stations often face various forms of harassment. Numerous victims have reported that when they tried to lodge complaints about incidents of mugging, the officers on duty refused to register the case, insisting that the incident be recorded as theft instead. This is because police officers receive rewards for fewer registered cases and reprimanded if the numbers are high. Given this system, why would officers willingly subject themselves to reprimand?

The argument that the police remained inactive following the political transition is no longer valid, given that the government has now been in power for six and a half months. Besides the police, several other forces are also engaged in maintaining law and order. Members of the armed forces, vested with judicial authority, are actively involved in law enforcement duties. Despite these measures, why do incidents of murder, robbery, mugging, and violence against women continue to rise?

Since last Monday evening, joint patrol has been initiated by the police, army, BGB and the Navy. Several checkpoints have been set up in various locations across Dhaka city. Earlier on Monday afternoon, during a press conference, the Adviser of Home Affairs stated, "You will notice the situation improving after the evening."