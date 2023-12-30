Potato: If production high, why price going up so much

At the time when market regulation has been announced as one of the topmost priorities in Awami League’s electoral manifesto, the prices of almost every commodity has been rising by leaps and bounds. Of them, the price of potatoes has broken the record also.

As reported in Prothom Alo, new and old potatoes were sold for Tk 70 to 80 a kilogram in different markets of the capital on Thursday. The price of potato has increased by at least Tk 10 per kg within the last one week.

The price of potato was Tk 16 to 22 a kg during this time last year. What reasons can there be behind the potato price soaring from Tk 22 to 80 within just a year?