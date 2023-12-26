Rape arbitrations make victims’ life more risky

Criminals seldom get the highest punishment – death penalty – under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, and weak investigation and prolonged trial are the major reasons behind this. But what is more concerning is to not file lawsuits against the offenders. Many a time when a woman is raped or tortured, local influential people settle the matter through 'salish' or arbitration extra-judicially, offering the victim’s family some monetary ‘compensation’ and merely slapping the accused.

According to Prothom Alo reports, a class four student was allegedly raped by a neighbour in Kotalipara, Gopalganj, and later a ‘fine’ of Tk 10,000 was realised from the accused through arbitration. In another incident over raping a disabled girl, a man was fined Tk 10,000 and was slapped in Belkuchi upazila of Sirajganj. The victim’s father did not dare go to court to seek justice fearing the repercussion from local influential persons.