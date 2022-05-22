Without immediate alertness, environment pollution will lead to dire consequences

It is dreadful that more than 200,000 people in Bangladesh died because of environment pollution. Science magazine Lancet published a report titled ‘Global Burden of Diseases’ this week, stating that around 9 million people died because of pollution in 2019. Among them around 215,825 people died in Bangladesh. India topped in terms of death in the world while Bangladesh came sixth.

The report identified environment pollution as the core reason behind spreading various diseases worldwide. Environment pollution is caused by the soil, water and air we use in our daily life. A lot of people have been dying, affected by lead, tobacco smoke and pollution at the workplace. India is in the top in terms of death caused by air pollution. It is followed by Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan. Besides, Bangladesh, India and China suffer the most due presence of arsenic in water. Arsenic causes cancer, kidney and heart disease and nervous system conditions.