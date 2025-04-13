Special Powers Act: Democratic commitment questioned

The arrest and subsequent imprisonment of model Meghna Alam under the controversial of Special Powers Act has sparked widespread debate, criticism and concern. At a time when the public, under an interim government, aspires for democratic transformation, the application of the Special Powers Act appears deeply troubling.

On Wednesday night, the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police attempted to arrest Meghna Alam from her residence in Bashundhara, Dhaka. At the time, she was live on Facebook.

Police forcefully entered into her house and took Meghna Alam into custody. Initially, both the local police station and the DB police denied any involvement, raising fears that she might have been abducted.

After being taken from her residence on Wednesday night, Meghna Alam was not produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court until 10:30 PM on Thursday.