Money laundering: Nab the culprits no matter who they are

Money is quite overtly being siphoned off abroad, but no official source has been saying anything specifically. Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) chief officer Masud Biswas revealed shocking information.

In the meeting organised following the publishing of the annual report of BFIU last Monday, he said that some products have been imported by over-invoicing by 20 to 200 per cent. This means if a product is imported with a price of $100, it is shown as $200 in the receipt. It is not hard to assume how much money has been laundered.

The BFIU official, however, claimed, "It has stopped after strengthening vigilance. It has been prevented. Now we have to work to prevent under-invoicing of imports to evade taxes. Such products include cars. Meanwhile, monitoring is being strengthened.”