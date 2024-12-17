Economic problems need attention: What are the people thinking?

It cannot be claimed with certainty that a public opinion poll will reveal the correct picture of the country. No survey is 100 per cent accurate. However, the thoughts and opinions of the respondents, meaning the public, can be predicted from a survey to a great extant.

What’s more important is that, it gives the government or the concerned authorities a proper idea in adopting policies and plans as well as the effectiveness and results of these.

The results of the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) pulse survey phase 2 are significant for policy makers of the government, we believe. The title of the survey was ‘Post-Uprising Bangladesh: What are people thinking’.

This is the second survey done by BIGD while the first one was carried out in August. Though the survey addressed several issues including elections, new parties, efficiency of the interim government, women’s safety, the law and order situation, etc. the issue of economy was prioritised.